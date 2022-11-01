REQUIREMENTS

INFORMATION

UEFI/Secure Boot

In Windows Search, type msinfo or msinfo32 and launch the desktop app named System Information. Look for the BIOS Mode item, and if the value for it is UEFI, then you have the UEFI firmware. If it says BIOS Mode Legacy, then that’s the firmware you’re running. Also, in general, UEFI-enabled machines have faster startup and shutdown times as compared to BIOS-Legacy machines. If you bought the computer/motherboard after 2010, chances are you have a UEFI system. If you are still unsure, download the UEFI version as it will also detect and run on a BIOS-Legacy computer.

It is highly recommended that you turn off Secure Boot or you will have a far less enjoyable computing experience. To disable Secure Boot, see here.

RELEASE ANNOUNCEMENT

Linux Lite 6.2 Final is now available for download and installation. The theme of this Series is inclusion and freshness. The newest Browser, the newest Office suite, the newest custom software. It always been my goal to provide a lean, fully functioning operating system. In Series 6x this will be our ongoing focus. New to this release are Assistive Technologies. In the form of a screen reader, a desktop magnifier and a virtual keyboard. All tools that ensures our hearing and sight impaired community is no longer forgotten. A new Theme, a new System Monitor and Manager round out the main new features., and a host of bug fixes and enhancements for our target audience. This release is mostly comprised of UI adjustments and bug fixes. We have managed to improve upon 6.0 to really give it some polish. If you're coming from Windows, you'll find this to be a solid, stable release that will help make your transition to a linux based operating system, user friendly. If you're coming from another linux based OS, you'll come to understand that this lightweight OS is the feature complete desktop you've been searching for. See below for What's New.



Read the full announcement here

COMMON SOFTWARE

Web Browser - Chrome 107.0

Email Client - Thunderbird 102.2.2

Office Suite - LibreOffice 7.3.6.2

Media Player - VLC 3.0.16

Image Editor - Gimp 2.10.30

System Backup and Restore - Timeshift 21.09

File Manager - Thunar 4.16.10

Base: 22.04.1

Kernel: 5.15.0-52(custom kernels are also available via our Repository for versions 3.13 - 6.0+)

Series: 6.x

DESKTOP UI

Window Theme: Materia

Icon Theme: Papirus

Font: Roboto Regular

WHAT'S NEW

Lite Upgrade - received many UI changes and fixes.

Updated to the latest stable version of LibreOffice.

Updated Icon set.

New Wallpapers.

Shotcut is now the new video editor in Lite Software.

Fixed dialogue lengths of many Linux Lite applications.

Fixed hostname bug in Lite Tweaks.

The Hardware Database now has over 75,000 submissions.

Fixed bug in Lite Sources not populating the codename.

Task Manager (System Monitoring Center) right click now works everywhere, updated icon.

Microsoft Teams removed from Lite Software, no longer maintained by Microsoft, instead, they will offer a PWA version only for Linux. Ref. https://www.omglinux.com/the-official-microsoft-teams-app-for-linux-is-being-retired/ .

Fixed Kernel Removal in Lite Tweaks.

Fixed application to handle directories, Catfish opening instead of Thunar in some instances.

Fixed ‘apt-key’ Deprecation warning on Ubuntu.

Minor additions to Lite Patch to deal with potential Update errors.

Purging even more logs in Lite Tweaks, freeing up space.

Latest stable versions of Chrome, LibreOffice, Lite applications etc.

Bug fixes and enhancements.

CURRENT RELEASE

If you are writing the ISO to a USB on Windows, Mac or Linux, Etcher - https://www.balena.io/etcher/ has proven to be reliable as has Rufus - https://rufus.ie (Windows only).

Linux or Mac command line:

Terminal Code sudo dd if=linux-lite-6.2-64bit.iso of=/dev/sdx bs=4M

Yumi, Multiboot and other multi-boot applications are not officially supported, experiences and success rates may vary. If you do use unsupported third party software to burn Linux Lite to a USB, try logging in with ubuntu as the username and password, or just as the username, no password.

If the screen locks during Live mode, type linux or one of the above usernames into the user box and click on the Login button (no password required)

Linux Lite 6.2 64bit - 1st November, 2022

FILENAME: linux-lite-6.2-64bit.iso

SIZE: 2.2GB - DVD, USB

MD5SUM: 61d31b869cbe63803c1d18c306fb772b

SHA256: 8bfee7756772b8f4613b783fa7be3996be9a2bebd39364d407f4c17ad24bdef4

HTTP MIRRORS: Click here

TORRENT HASH: 6836e15f3e6a99eb2386ec9375736d0b454cfe68

LIVE USER: Login to the live desktop is automatic

DOWNLOAD TIP

Need a great download tip? Here's one straight from the developers.

32bit ISO

There will be no 32bit ISO from Series 4.x onwards. If you still need to run a 32bit operating system, our Series 3.x is supported until April, 2021. Download it from here.

PREVIOUS VERSIONS

Download a previous version of Linux Lite 6.0 - 64bit ISO Download 5.8 - 64bit ISO Download 5.6 - 64bit ISO Download 5.4 - 64bit ISO Download 5.2 - 64bit ISO Download 5.0 - 64bit ISO Download 4.8 - 64bit ISO Download 4.6 - 64bit ISO Download 4.4 - 64bit ISO Download 4.2 - 64bit ISO Download 4.0 - 64bit ISO Download 3.8 - 64bit ISO Download 3.8 - 32bit ISO Download 3.6 - 64bit ISO Download 3.6 - 32bit ISO Download 3.4 - 64bit ISO Download 3.4 - 32bit ISO Download 3.2 - 64bit ISO Download 3.2 - 32bit ISO Download 3.0 - 64bit ISO Download 3.0 - 32bit ISO Download 2.8 - 64bit ISO Download 2.8 - 32bit ISO Download 2.6 - 64bit ISO Download 2.6 - 32bit ISO Download 2.4 - 64bit ISO Download 2.4 - 32bit ISO Download 2.2 - 64bit ISO Download 2.2 - 32bit ISO Download 2.0 - 64bit ISO Download 2.0 - 32bit ISO Download 1.0.8 - 64bit ISO Download 1.0.8 - 32bit ISO Download 1.0.6 - 64bit ISO Download 1.0.6 - 32bit ISO Download 1.0.4 - 32bit ISO Download 1.0.2 - 32bit ISO Download 1.0.0 - 32bit ISO Download





UPGRADING

To upgrade from within a Series, click on Menu, Favorites, Install Updates (you must reboot if prompted to) then Menu, Settings, Lite Upgrade.

There is no upgrade path to or from RC releases.

There is no upgrade path from Series to Series.

RELEASE TIMES

Linux Lite releases are announced and ready 12AM New Zealand Time on the 1st of that months release date.

Other time zones:

Australia, Perth - 8PM (31st)

Brazil - Rio de Janeiro - 9AM (31st)

Canada - Montreal - 8AM (31st)

China - Beijing - 7PM (31st)

Finland, Helsinki - 1PM (31st)

France, Paris - 2PM (31st)

India, Mumbai - 5.30PM (31st)

Israel, Tel Aviv - 3PM (31st)

Japan, Tokyo - 9PM (31st)

Kuwait, Kuwait City - 3PM (31st)

Australia, Sydney - 10PM (31st)

Pakistan, Lahore - 5PM (31st)

Russia, Moscow - 3PM (31st)

South Africa, Cape Town - 2PM (31st)

Spain, Madrid - 2PM (31st)

United Kingdom, London - 1PM (31st)

United Arab Emirates, Dubai - 4PM (31st)

USA, New York - 8AM (31st)

ROADMAP

The release schedule for Linux Lite.

- 1st February 2024 (End of Support April 2027)- 1st September 2023- 1st April 2023- 1st November 2022- 1st June 2022- 1st February 2022 (End of Support April 2025)- 1st September 2021- 1st April 2021- 1st November 2020- 1st June 2020- 14th January 2020 (End of Support April 2023)- 1st September 2019- 1st April 2019- 1st November 2018

Linux Lite 4.0 'Diamond' Release - 1st June 2018



Linux Lite 3.8 Release - 1st February 2018 (End of Support April 2021)



Linux Lite 3.6 Release - 1st September 2017



Linux Lite 3.4 Release - 1st April 2017



Linux Lite 3.2 Release - 1st November 2016



Linux Lite 3.0 'Citrine' Release - 1st June 2016



Linux Lite 2.8 Release - 1st December, 2014 (End of Support April 2019)



Linux Lite 2.6 Release - 1st April, 2015



Linux Lite 2.4 Release - 1st September, 2015



Linux Lite 2.2 Release - 1st February, 2016



Linux Lite 2.0 'Beryl' Release - 1st June, 2014